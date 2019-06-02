Ramadan 2019 : Free parking begins in UAE

To celebrate Eid Al Fitr festival, public parking bays across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman will be free of charge from Sunday, June 2.

According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the Public sector employees in the UAE will get a week-long holiday for Eid Al Fitr. The break will start from June 2 and work will resume on June 9, the Cabinet announced on Sunday.

Dubai

On Tuesday, May 28, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced week-long free parking on account of Eid Al Fitr.

“All paid parking zones, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free to use from Sunday, June 2, to Friday, June 7. Fees will be reinstated as of Saturday 8 June 2019,” the RTA said. The authority also announced revised timings for public transport and service centres.

Abu Dhabi

In the capital, parking will be free of charge during the Eid Al Fitr break starting Sunday, June 2. The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced that “surface parking bays will be free of charge starting Sunday, June 2 until Saturday, June 8, 7.59am”. Officials have also called on the public to adhere to the regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am.

Ajman

Ajman Municipality has also announced free parking during Eid holidays. The administration of roads and infrastructure of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman announced that all parking lots would be free – beginning from Sunday June 2, until the end of Saturday, June 8.