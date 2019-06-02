Rambo will hit Indian theaters in September

Sylvester Stallone is not just a name for action buffs. His character John Rambo has created huge fans across the globe. The Indian scene is not different.

There is happy news for the Stallone fans in India, “Rambo: Last Blood” the fifth and final installment of the franchise will release in India on September 20. PVR pictures and MVP entertainments collaboration presents the much-awaited movie in India.

Stallone played the role of John Rambo a Vietnam veteran and former US Army Special Forces soldier in “First Blood” which was released in 1982. It was in 2008 that the announcement on the fifth series was made.

Sylvester Stallone was part of the screenwriting from the first series itself. The franchise is inspired by David Morell’s novel.