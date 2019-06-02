Remarks against BJP: Filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas supports Vinayakan

Malayalam Filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas has come forward supporting actor Vinayakan who is subjected to cyberbullying and a cyber attack on social media for his remarks against the BJP and RSS that he has said in a TV interview.

Midhun on his social media handle posted a photo of Vinayakan and gave the dialogue from the recent blockbuster Lucifer as a caption.

Earlier talking to a news channel Vinayakan has confirmed that he is a supporter of left parties. He also opened up against BJP. The actor has said that the agenda of RSS and BJP will not work in Kerala. The people of Kerala are intelligent and that can be seen in the outcome of the general election.