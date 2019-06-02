“Selvaraj was a victim of Congress’s brutality” says Kodiyeri in his FB post

Selvaraj who has been attacked by the Congress representatives in Idukki during the victory celebration of Dean Kuriacose in the recent Lok Sabha election has passed away in Madura Medical College hospital.

The deceased has been fighting for his life for the past nine days.

The death news of the same has been asserted by Kodeyeri Balakrishnan through his Facebook post. He has also argued that the KPCC president must answer for his abnormal death.

He has also made the point clear that there has been no change in the attitude of Kerala Congress Wing despite Rahul Gandhi has come for contesting from Wayanad.

The Congress representatives who had been celebrating the victory of Dean Kuriyacose had attacked the deceased who has been resting in the roadside. It has been reported that Selvaraj had been attacked by a tile which was taken from the road. Though Selvaraj was taken to the nearby hospital, the hospital authority had asked them to transfer him to another government hospital since the bleeding was severe.