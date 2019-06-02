This Pace Bowler Thinks Virat Kohli is ‘Immature’ On Field

India is all set to take South Africa on June 5 and it seems like the war of words have already started. South Africa has lost its opening match against hosts England and will take on Bangladesh on Sunday. One of the key battles awaited in South Africa’s encounter against India is Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada. Both, one of the bests in their respective trade, It will be interesting to see who comes on top. But Rabada has now opened up a fresh fight of words by calling Kohli’s on-field behavior immature.

I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Kagiso Rabada said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

The battle between the two started in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year in the game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). Kohli had smacked Rabada for a boundary and then involved in a bit of talk with the latter.