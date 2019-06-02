Yogendra Yadav Says He Wants to Hold People Who Voted For Modi by their Collar and Call them Idiots

Psephologist and ‘social activist’ Yogendra Yadav who was Speaking at an event called “How India Voted”, admitted the error he made by him and his friends in undermining the Modi wave in the Lok Sabha elections. He was quite candid about his frustrations over Modi getting a second term.

“In my constituency of Gurugram, I had issued a very special appeal to people to ensure that the BJP is defeated at any cost. I said this Prime Minister is the biggest liar of a Prime Minister we have ever had in the history of our country. Voters didn’t listen to me one bit. I’m sad, I’m angry and I’m dejected. I want to hold them by their collars and say-you idiots,” Yadav said.

Later in an introspective tone, Yadav Cited the reasons why BJP secured such a thumping majority. Yadav said that in PM Modi voters saw a strong and efficient man who could strengthen the country. He felt that the voters were fed up of the negativity surrounding the anti-Modi campaign which eventually forced them to vote in Modi’s favour. Yadav also added that the voters completely ignored the caste-based arithmetic and those regional parties who banked on caste dynamics to beat the BJP. Yadav also opined that voters were more frightened with the leaders of the coalition against the BJP than the BJP PM candidate Narendra Modi.