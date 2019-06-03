Canada silent towards racial genocide says report

In a recent government report it has been stated that Canada is silent towards the race based genocides. The report says that the chances of an indigenous woman getting murdered were 12 times more when compared to other women.

The report was a result of three years long study. IT throws light upon the deep rooted colonialism and state inaction. The commission pointed out the grave human rights and indigenous violation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who earlier declared his policy of reconciliation with the indigenous people ordered an investigation based on the report. He thanked those who opened up before the commission.