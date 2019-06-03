Latest NewsInternational

Canada silent towards racial genocide says report

Jun 3, 2019, 11:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a recent government report it has been stated that Canada is silent towards the race based genocides. The report says that the chances of an indigenous woman getting murdered were 12 times more when compared to other women.

The report was a result of three years long study. IT throws light upon the deep rooted colonialism and state inaction. The commission pointed out the grave human rights and indigenous violation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who earlier declared his policy of reconciliation with the indigenous people ordered an investigation based on the report. He thanked those who opened up before the commission.

Tags

Related Articles

FB123

Now you can recharge your mobile number with Facebook app : Here’s how

Apr 18, 2018, 05:06 pm IST

These Are The Muslim Bollywood Actresses Who Become Famous After Choosing Hindu Names!

Jun 14, 2018, 01:35 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Ram’; poster gets fire

Jan 16, 2018, 02:00 pm IST

This player can buy a whole IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals bought him for just 30 lakhs

Jan 31, 2018, 04:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close