Latest NewsIndia

Chennai is thirsty : People leaves the city following water scarcity

Jun 3, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chennai is affected by severe water scarcity as the main reservoirs are empty. The residents are moving out in search of water. Owing to the insufficient rainfall in last several years the ground water is under depletion. This has created the water crisis. Government declared 17 districts as drought affected. This includes Chennai and Kancheepuram.

Many residents look for steady water supply and leave the town. Bengaluru another major Indian city is also under drought threats. The situation is getting worse as the temperature across the nation is steady on progress.

Tags

Related Articles

Man commits suicide at the venue of Chandrababu Naidu’s hunger strike

Feb 11, 2019, 04:21 pm IST
uzma

“Well of Death” Girl who was forced to marry terrorist narrates Pakistan

May 26, 2017, 03:13 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath plans to Build 151-metre Long Bronze Ram Statue in Ayodhya

Nov 2, 2018, 06:37 pm IST

‘Be careful, will cut your tongues’, Andhra Police threatens Mps and MLAs who disrespecting police force

Sep 22, 2018, 11:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close