Chennai is thirsty : People leaves the city following water scarcity

Chennai is affected by severe water scarcity as the main reservoirs are empty. The residents are moving out in search of water. Owing to the insufficient rainfall in last several years the ground water is under depletion. This has created the water crisis. Government declared 17 districts as drought affected. This includes Chennai and Kancheepuram.

Many residents look for steady water supply and leave the town. Bengaluru another major Indian city is also under drought threats. The situation is getting worse as the temperature across the nation is steady on progress.