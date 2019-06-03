Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad under this condition

The Delhi court on Monday has allowed Robert Vadra who is the main accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks.

The decision was taken by the Special Judge Aravind Kumar. He has allowed him to travel to the united states and the Netherlands for six weeks and to submit his travel schedule.

The court did not allow his brother in law who is also the Congress President Rahul Gandhi to go to London.

During the arguments, Mr. Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that he will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection. Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Mr. Vadra’s plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the U.K. and other countries citing health reasons.