Govt announces salary hike by over 300% for Asha workers

Good news for Asha workers in Andhra Pradesh. Just a few days after taking oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy has increased the salaries of Asha workers in the medical and health department from existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. This was one of the promises Reddy had made ahead of Assembly elections in the state. The Andhra government has directed officials to immediately hike the salary of Asha workers from Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

In September last year, the Central government had announced the doubling of routine incentives given by the Union Government to ASHA workers. Modi government had announced a significant increase in the honorarium given to Anganwadi workers from Rs 3000 to Rs 4500.

As many as 10,63,670 ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators were also covered under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. The government had then also announced an increase in routine and recurring incentives from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 2000 per month to benefit 10,22,265 ASHAs. The increase in honorarium for nearly 27,00,000 Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers were also announced.

In October 2018, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved an increase in supervisory visit charges for ASHA Facilitators from Rs 250 per visit to Rs 300 per visit for 2018-2019 to 2019- 2020. The hike benefitted over 40,000 workers.