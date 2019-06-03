High-level corruption in Palarivattom overbridge construction; Case filed against officials

The Vigilance department has filed an FIR, stating that high levels of corruption happened in the construction of Palarivattom overbridge. The Vigilance said that corruption was spotted in the preliminary investigation and the FIR was registered to start the investigation.

The case was filed against officials of Roads and Bridges Corporation and KITCO for conniving with the government officials to commit graft. The FIR will be submitted in the Moovattupuzha court on Tuesday.

The Vigilance finding is that sub-standard cement was used for the construction of the bridge. Sufficient iron rods were not used and design of the bridge was changed for making illegal profit.

The irregularity was further confirmed in the scientific examination conducted in the samples of the concrete and iron rods. It was decided to file the case soon after the Vigilance report came out.