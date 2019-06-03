India hits half century in Temperature Reports

Climate change is a grave concern for global nations. India is also affected by the extreme weather conditions over past years. The heat wave is reported to have touched 500 C. Churu in Rajathan is the hottest city marking 50.80 C.

Madya Pradesh and Rajasthan situated at the heart of the nation always record highest temperature during summer. Both states were given alerts on the heat wave. But this year the whole of the nation experienced the scorching heat. The climate change will mostly affect the lowest strata of society comprising street vendors, homeless workers etc. Ten Indian cities were listed among the 15 hottest places in the world.