Israel carried out air strikes in Syria in response to rocket fire from the neighboring country. An international agency reported that 10 people were killed including Syrian soldiers and foreign fighters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strike.

Israel’s army said, two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights yesterday and one had been located within Israeli territory.

It said that in response, they attacked two Syrian artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts on the Golan Heights, and a SA-2 aerial defense battery.

According to the Britain-based war monitor, the foreign fighters were killed in missile strikes close to the capital Damascus where Syrian troops, Iranian forces, and Hezbollah fighters are stationed.