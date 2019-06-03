J&K : 1 terrorist killed, weapons and warlike stores recovered in Shopian encounter

One terrorist was killed, and weapons and warlike stores were recovered during an encounter with security forces in Shopian’s Mool Chitragam area of Kashmir on Monday, said the Indian Army, adding that the operation is over.

The police earlier in the day said two people were killed in a brief shootout with the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army had laid a checkpoint at Moolu Chitragam in Shopian in the early hours. A private vehicle jumped the checkpoint. Terrorists got out of it and opened fire, they said. The security personnel retaliated, leading to the death of two persons, the police said. The bodies have been taken to district police lines for identification.