Kevin Murder Case: This is the statement of forensic expert

A crucial turning happened in Kevin murder case with the statements of forensic expert. The forensic expert states that Kevin was drowned to death. The cause of death is neither accident nor suicide.

The death is caused by forceful drowning in the water. There was high level of water in the lungs. Kevin was conscious when he was drowned. And the water level was just up to his waist. V.M Rajesh and Santhosh the doctors from the Forensic department of Kottayam Medical College and Sasikala, Chairperson of Medical Board were present before the court.