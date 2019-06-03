Latest NewsIndia

Missing AN-32 : No Wreckage Found Yet,says IAF

Jun 3, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a statement, denying reports that the wreckage of its AN-32 aircraft, which went missing with 13 persons on board from the Menchuka airfield of Arunachal Pradesh, is found. Taking to Twitter, the IAF wrote, “Some reports of possible location of crash site were received, however, no wreckage has been sighted so far”. Earlier there were reports that the wreckage of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft has been found near Payum village in the state. The aircraft lost contact with ground agencies after it took off from the Jorhat airbase in Assam around 12:25 pm this afternoon. Of the 13 passengers onboard, eight were crew while the remaining five were passengers.

Hours after reports about the possible location of the crash site started doing rounds on social media, the IAF clarified, “An IAF AN-32 took off from Jorhat at 12:27 hrs for Menchuka ALG. Aircraft last contacted ground control at 13:00 hrs. There was no further contact with the aircraft. Efforts are on to establish the whereabouts of the aircraft”.

