In the Central American country of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele has been sworn-in as the nation’s President.

Bukele was sworn-in by the Speaker of the National Assembly in downtown San Salvador. Delegations from 83 countries attended the ceremony.

Bukele said, he will seek closer ties with the United States, which is home to some 2.5 million Salvadorans. Bukele was elected in February to succeed Salvador Sanchez Ceren, a leftist former guerrilla.