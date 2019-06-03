PM Modi wave won’t work in Assembly polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The former Haryana Chief Minister who has lost the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes now has visited the Rohatak to address party workers and asked them to start preparing for the upcoming state assembly polls.

“We lost only one fight, the battle shall go on,” he said. Asking party workers to not be discouraged by the Lok Sabha polls’ verdict, Hooda said wins and losses are part of a political leader’s life.

If it were not for the Modi wave, my workers would have ensured me a win. But Modi wave was for Delhi, not Chandigarh. People are aware of the state BJP government’s poor work in the last five years,” said Hooda.

“It was shameful that a BJP minister openly violated the model code of conduct and led musclemen inside booths. More shameful is that neither the state government nor the CM took any action against him,” Hooda said.