Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi wave won’t work in Assembly polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Jun 3, 2019, 06:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The former Haryana Chief Minister who has lost the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes now has visited the Rohatak to address party workers and asked them to start preparing for the upcoming state assembly polls.

“We lost only one fight, the battle shall go on,” he said. Asking party workers to not be discouraged by the Lok Sabha polls’ verdict, Hooda said wins and losses are part of a political leader’s life.

If it were not for the Modi wave, my workers would have ensured me a win. But Modi wave was for Delhi, not Chandigarh. People are aware of the state BJP government’s poor work in the last five years,” said Hooda.

“It was shameful that a BJP minister openly violated the model code of conduct and led musclemen inside booths. More shameful is that neither the state government nor the CM took any action against him,” Hooda said.

Tags

Related Articles

Priyanka-Chopra

Producer Upset With Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her Unprofessional

Jul 29, 2018, 12:09 pm IST

ISL: Match between Kerala Blasters and North East United ended in draw

Mar 1, 2019, 11:07 pm IST

Facebook Maniac : Man dangles baby from 15th floor window for likes

Jun 21, 2017, 07:31 pm IST

Andhra Finance Minister Calls PM Modi ‘Anaconda’

Nov 4, 2018, 04:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close