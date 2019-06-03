SHOCKING REVELATION; “I Fell sick in 2014, took steroids every 8 hrs to stay alive”: Sushmita

Sushmita Sen has been our source of inspiration for a couple of decades now and the beautiful lass is inspiring us yet again. In a recent interview with Rajiv Masand, the actress opened up about why she never follows people on Instagram and in the same conversation, she revealed that she went through a life-threatening disease and how she fought it like a boss. Speaking about the same, she said, “2014, I finished shooting Nirbaak, my Bengali film and I fell violently sick. And we could not figure out what had happened. And then a ray of tests took place and we discovered that after of course fainting finally and falling down and being rushed to the hospital, that there is a hormone in the body which is called Cortisol. So, my adrenal glands had stopped making it.”

She further added, “I was lucky to come out of that fainting spell because I had gone into an adrenal crisis. So, the next thing after that would have been my organs backing up one by one. But for some reason, I came back from it and was declared steroid dependent for life which means that I had to take a medicine called hydrocortisone, which is a steroid every 8 hours to stay alive because the body no longer made that and needless to say, started the next two years of so much of trauma because I am in the public eye, I am a former Miss Universe, supposed to be this very beautiful woman and I have hair that’s falling and I am looking at it every day, I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits.”