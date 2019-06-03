Sudan crisis: Security forces ‘move against protesters’

Sudanese forces said to opened fires on a protesting group outside the military headquarters. The pro-democratic protests were active in the nation since a Transitional Army Force took the reign in April. President Qmar Al- Bashir was ousted in a coup. According to the sources 13 were killed and many people were injured.

The protesters were demanding a civilian government. The notorious paramilitary force in the country has carried out many massacres earlier. As the protests took a new turn the international society is keen on the developments in Sudan.