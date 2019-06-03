Latest NewsInternational

Sudan crisis: Security forces ‘move against protesters’

Jun 3, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sudanese forces said to opened fires on a protesting group outside the military headquarters. The pro-democratic protests were active in the nation since a Transitional Army Force took the reign in April. President Qmar Al- Bashir was ousted in a coup. According to the sources 13 were killed and many people were injured.

The protesters were demanding a civilian government. The notorious paramilitary force in the country has carried out many massacres earlier. As the protests took a new turn the international society is keen on the developments in Sudan.

Tags

Related Articles

Meet World’s most beautiful fitness trainer : See Pics

Jan 21, 2018, 08:55 am IST

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers defeated SunRisers Hyderabad

May 5, 2019, 12:18 am IST

Priest Explains the Reason why Hanuman is Dressed as Santa. Listen to it

Jan 1, 2019, 06:35 am IST

Loksabha Polls 2019 : BJP to launch ‘My family, BJP family’ campaign

Feb 7, 2019, 11:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close