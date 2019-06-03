This Bollywood Actress will play lead role in Mohan Lal’s Big Brother

Mohanlal is teaming up with director Siddique for his upcoming movie, Big Brother. The movie is touted to be en entertainer high on laughs and sentiments, a staple for every Siddique film, tailored to meet the sensibilities of a Lalettan fan. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is having an important role in the movie, making his Malayalam debut here. Interestingly, Siddique had also directed Salman Khan, Arbaaz’s brother, in his only Hindi film, Bodyguard.

Now the latest update is that Big Brother has found its lead actress in Regina Cassandra. The Tamil star is quite popular in Tamil and Telugu cinema, known for her roles in Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Subramanyam for Sale, Maanagaram, Awe and Mr Chandramouli.

Regina Cassandra also recently made her debut in Bollywood with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. It was quite a risque role as Regina had played the lesbian lover of Sonam Kapoor’s character.