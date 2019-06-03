KeralaLatest News

This fulljar soda tells an unusual friendship story

Jun 3, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
Fulljar soda created a new wave with its unusual drinking style and overflowing mixture. IT has become an instant hit among the youngsters. Chagarankulam in Mallapuram has also its own variety of fulljar soda.

This small kiosk shares a beautiful tale of friendship. The initiative is by a group of youngsters to raise fund for their friend’s treatment. Mansoor a native of Pallikunnu was seeking help as both he was diagnosed with kidney failure. It was then that his friends decided to support him. The profit from this venture will be given to Mansoor. His friends decided to use the new ‘hero’ among drink for the purpose. They serve the drink with the flavor of selfless love and nothing can match their effort.

