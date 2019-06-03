KeralaLatest News

This Lady Opens up About Actor Vinayakan’s Sexually Inappropriate Behaviour

Jun 3, 2019, 09:07 am IST
Less than a minute

A young lady Mruduladevi Sasidharan has opened up about her bitter experiences with actor Vinayakan. Taking to Facebook, she said that she respected Vinayakan but she had personal experience about the sexually inappropriate behavior of Vinayakan.

“I have no respect towards Vinayakan who asked me if I could share a bed with him and also said that she needs my mother too on the bed. I have kept this in call recorder. I will watch Thottappan and I detest all attempts to shame him for his cast. But I will not support the Vinayan who sees women as a commodity” she wrote on Facebook.

Check out her original Facebook post:

