Tweeple advice Nirmala Sitaraman

Nirmala Sitaraman the new finance minister holds a doctorate in Economics from the London School of Economics. But the tweeple find her experiences to be insufficient. They filled her twitter handle with a lot of messages suggesting the economic reforms for the nation.

Messages with the theme of the 2019 budget, economic reforms, etc are being flooded in her twitter handle. It is noticeable that the reports stating low GDP rates were out recently. The flooded messages can be considered as the panic-stricken reaction.

The suggestions are on the way as the nation is preparing for the Budget of 2019-20.

Sitaraman is among three women who is part of the cabinet in 17th Loksabha. She is heading a crucial ministry. Before Sitaraman Indira Gandhi was the only woman to take up the finance ministry.