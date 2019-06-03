VIRAL WATCH;Farmer creates bike to climb coconut trees

In today’s scenario, we are not having enough people who are able to climb coconut trees. Many families depend upon machines to do the same. But this video about a farmer who has introduced the innovative bike which could climb trees is getting viral on the Internet.
I was born to be a racer but my parents made me like this written in the post.
When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/OxkPKleoRa
— Bade Chote (@badechote) June 2, 2019
Post Your Comments