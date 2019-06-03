KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

VIRAL WATCH;Farmer creates bike to climb coconut trees

Jun 3, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
In today’s scenario, we are not having enough people who are able to climb coconut trees. Many families depend upon machines to do the same. But this video about a farmer who has introduced the innovative bike which could climb trees is getting viral on the Internet.

I was born to be a racer but my parents made me like this written in the post.

 

