Woman forced to die by husband after he hangs son; daughter shoots video

” Please dont do this. I beg you. Please leave him” the boy’s sister cries and this is heard in the video throughout.

the suspect has been arrested after he killed his 12-year-old son by hanging him and forced his wife to end her life in Bengaluru’s Vibhutipura on Sunday. His 17-year-old daughter recorded the entire incident on video. According to police, the incident was part of a ‘suicide pact’ planned by the man after family failed to pay off a ?5-lakh debt.