BJP adds ‘Jai Maha Kali’ to its ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said its slogans in West Bengal would be “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Maha Kali”, and the party would continue to campaign till the Trinamool Congress government was ousted from the state. “Our slogans in Bengal would be ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Maha Kali’. Bengal is the land of Maha Kali. We need goddess Kali’s blessings,” Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP’s West Bengal affairs in-charge, told reporters during his first visit to the state after the saffron’s party’s stunning Lok Sabha poll performance in Bengal.

The inclusion of “Jai Maha Kali” in its list of slogans for the state comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of being a party of outsiders that does not understand the culture of Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC chief Mamata Banerjee had recently changed her profile picture on Twitter and Facebook to “Jai Hind, Jai Bangla” amid a war of words with the BJP, which she has accused of creating unrest in the state by “mixing religion with politics”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Banerjee claimed that attempts were being made to propagate the ideology of hatred, which should be opposed. “‘Jai Sia Ram’, ‘Jai Ram ji ki’, ‘Ram naam Satya hai’ etc. have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics,” she wrote.