Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Hosts Iftar Party

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a friendly evening at an Iftar party hosted by the city government, unlike their usual relationship inside the House.

The BJP lawmaker not only offered food to Mr Kejriwal, but the two also shared light moments together.

Another BJP lawmaker OP Sharma was also present at the party. However, the Congress, which does not have any legislator in the 70-member assembly, was again missing from the event, same as last year.

Mr Gupta however said the event was a get together and it has nothing to do with politics.

“I have told Kejriwal a lot of times that for the people of Delhi, we should not get involved in argument and should work together for the city,” he told media.