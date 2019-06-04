High Court of Kerala Criticises Police Atrocities at Sabarimala

Kerala High court has said that the atrocities of Police at Sabarimala cannot be accepted. Police have the responsibility to protect the lives and assets of citizens, if they are destroying it, that cannot be accepted, opined the High court of Kerala while considering a petition seeking action against Police officers who had beaten up devotees and destroyed motorbikes at Sabarimala.

The court also added that Police are employed at Sabarimala to help the devotees and that they are doing great service there. but the action of a few policemen has brought shame to the entire police force.

Kerala Government informed the court that the 8 policemen who had resorted to violence have been identified and that actions have been initiated against them. Court asked the Government to give an affidavit on who all are the policemen involved in the issue and also to explain the actions taken against them. Court reminded the government that the Government should show responsibility in ensuring that proper action is taken against the officers.

The visuals of a few police officers destroying bikes and attacking devotees in Sabarimala had spread through social media, the petition was submitted following this.