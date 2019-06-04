Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 official trailer out : Watch Here

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 released on Tuesday.

The trailer traces the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician, on whom the film is based. Hrithik plays Anand Kumar and he totally does justice to the role. The video shows how Anand Kumar changed the life of several underprivileged students. He earlier used to tutor children in a top coaching centre. However, against all societal odds, he later opens a centre to teach the underprivileged.

‘Super 30’ is an inspirational story of one man’s struggle and dedication to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged students.

“Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega… ab raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga,” Hrithik says.

Watch the trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’ here.