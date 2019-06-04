Kallada Travels abandons woman at night, makes her run on highway

A woman had to run for more than five minutes behind a bus she was travelling after it abandoned her on a highway following it stopped for a dinner break on Sunday. The bus company was the same which broke a massive controversy- Kallada Travels – after its employees had severely thrashed two men travelling from Kerala’s Kochi to Bengaluru, for detailing about the delay in journey.

According to a report in The News Minute, a 23-year-old woman was travelling Kallada Travels from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru on June 2. “I had boarded the bus at 6.45 pm from Kazhakootam, Thiruvananthapuram, and the bus stopped for dinner around 10:30 pm, I think at Tirunelveli. I was actually having dinner and within 10-15 minutes, the bus started moving without any warning,” she said.

When the vehicle started moving, the woman ran towards the bus, reported TNM. The other onlookers and even cars were honking but the bus left. Later, a car chased down the bus and stopped it. Even then, the woman, an HR professional, had to run herself on the highway to catch the bus.

When she finally got in the bus, rather than behaving nicely, the driver was rude. Later, the woman called her friend and narrated ordeal. When her friend, called the driver to seek explanation, he was threatened. “The driver said this is Kallada travels. Do you know who is Kallada’?” woman’s friend told to The News Minute.

In April, seven Kallada Travels employees were arrested by cops for brutally beating two men for questioning a delay in their journey.