KeralaLatest News

Motor Vehicle Department is Vigilant as the academic year kick starts

Jun 4, 2019, 08:15 am IST
Less than a minute

In order to reduce accidents and to ensure security Motor Vehicle departments comes up with strict rules. The procedures were begun in the beginning of the vacation itself. School authorities are in hurry to meet the security measures.

General instructions

• Fitness certificates is compulsory for school buses

• A register must be kept in the vehicle. It must include details like School name, place, phone number, student strength, address, phone number etc

• Speed governor and GPS must be installed. 50 km’s should be the average speed

• The driver must have an experience minimum of ten years.

• Fire safety measures should be there in the vehicle. Instructions to the parents

• Ensure that children are not crowded in the vehicle

• If the child doesn’t return in the usual time contact with the school immediately

• Driver’s number should be taken Instructions to school authority

• ‘On Duty’ board must be placed in the front and back of the school van. It must be written on white background with blue ink

• Don’t use private vehicles as school buses

• A teacher must be given duty of the safety officer

• Door attendees must be elder people Suraksha Mitra is the surveillance scheme to ensure the safety of school and college buses.

Tags

Related Articles

Rajni

‘Who Are You’ ? RajniKanth Stunned by a Youngster’s Question. Watch Video

May 31, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

96movie to remake in Telugu Remake

Jan 25, 2019, 09:21 pm IST

Arjun Rampal spotted with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and papped again

Nov 10, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

Asaduddin Owaisi Says China’s Stand on Masood Azhar is a Failure of P.M Modi’s Diplomacy

Mar 15, 2019, 10:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close