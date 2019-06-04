Motor Vehicle Department is Vigilant as the academic year kick starts

In order to reduce accidents and to ensure security Motor Vehicle departments comes up with strict rules. The procedures were begun in the beginning of the vacation itself. School authorities are in hurry to meet the security measures.

General instructions

• Fitness certificates is compulsory for school buses

• A register must be kept in the vehicle. It must include details like School name, place, phone number, student strength, address, phone number etc

• Speed governor and GPS must be installed. 50 km’s should be the average speed

• The driver must have an experience minimum of ten years.

• Fire safety measures should be there in the vehicle. Instructions to the parents

• Ensure that children are not crowded in the vehicle

• If the child doesn’t return in the usual time contact with the school immediately

• Driver’s number should be taken Instructions to school authority

• ‘On Duty’ board must be placed in the front and back of the school van. It must be written on white background with blue ink

• Don’t use private vehicles as school buses

• A teacher must be given duty of the safety officer

• Door attendees must be elder people Suraksha Mitra is the surveillance scheme to ensure the safety of school and college buses.