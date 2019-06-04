Ronaldo adds a Mclaren Senna to his collection

Latest NewsInternational

After football Ronaldo is known for his love for sports cars. Mcleran Zen is the latest addition to his collection.

The car worths 6.6 crores and was introduced in the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The car was named after the deceased Brazilian Formula one veteran Ayrton Senna. This is third in line of Mclaren Ultimate series. Mclaren F1 and P1 are the other models of this sports car. Ronaldo possess a great number of car including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Audi, Aston Martin etc.

