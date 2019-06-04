SHOCKING Video of a Doctor Beating up Patient. WATCH HERE

A doctor is a person bound by his medical ethics but then it so happens at times that they completely discount such considerations. We have seen serious ignorance from there part, dereliction of duty but here is something far worse. A doctor is beating up his patient.

A video allegedly showing a doctor thrashing a patient admitted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan has gone viral online. In the video, the doctor is seen slapping the patient.

Well, what could have prompted him to do so? If the hospital administration is to be believed, they said the patient had first manhandled some doctors. “The video circulated on social media seems to be edited,” said Dr. DS Meena, hospital superintendent. Here is the shocking video shared by news agency ANI.