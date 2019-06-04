Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slipped down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower today. The BSE Sensex ended trading at 40,083.54 points lowering 0.46% or 184 points. The NSE Nifty settled at 12,021.65 points lowering 66.90 points or 0.55%.

The top gainers in the equity market were Yes Bank, Bharati Infratel, NTPC, Axis Bank, Coal India, Vedanta, Wipro, and Maruti Suzuki.

The top losers were Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratory and BPCL.

The equity market will be closed for tomorrow.