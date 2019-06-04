Latest NewsIndia

Supreme Court issues notice to Chief Minister

Jun 4, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
Less than a minute
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory.

The Madras High Court had recently held that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi “cannot interfere” in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government there.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah also directed that any decision having financial implication, which could be taken in the cabinet meeting of June 7 in Puducherry, shall not be implemented till June 21.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by the Centre and Bedi seeking that the situation prevailing before the high court’s April 30 verdict be restored in the Union Territory since the administration there has come to a standstill.

The bench sought response from Narayanasamy on the plea, which said the chief minister should be impleaded as a party in the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Hike in diesel and petrol prices in major cities; latest list released

Dec 16, 2017, 02:56 pm IST

Vivo launches ‘Nex’ Dual Display Edition: Price and Specs

Dec 12, 2018, 03:23 pm IST

These are the movies Sridevi refused to act

Mar 19, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

Musician faces death threats; supporter comes forward

Feb 11, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close