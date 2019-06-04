KeralaLatest News

Veteran actress Sheela bags J C Daniel Award

Jun 4, 2019, 06:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Evergreen actress Sheela bagged the J C Daniel award, the highest honor given by the state government in the film field.

A K Balan the Minister of Culture announced the name of this year winner. The award recognizes the contributions of the person to the film industry.

The honoree will receive a statuette, a citation and a cash prize of 5 lakh rupees. The award will be distributed on July 27 along with state awards in Nishagandhi Auditorium. The award was first instituted in 1992.

