Al-Qaeda planning Pathankot-like attack in India : Intelligence Report

Terrorists are planning to target security installations, probably in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs revealed on Wednesday. The Pathankot-like attack is likely to be carried out by terror organisation Al-Qaeda with the help of Masoor Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On January 2, 2016, several armed terrorists had launched an attack on the Air Force Station in Pathankot. The operation lasted for hours and in the end, all the militants were gunned down. A number of Indian Army soldiers were also martyred in the attack.

If the sources are to be believed, Al-Qaeda terrorist Abdullah Alhand is planning to target the military installations by a fidayeen attack in a bid to cause maximum devastation.