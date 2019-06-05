Latest NewsIndia

Al-Qaeda planning Pathankot-like attack in India : Intelligence Report

Jun 5, 2019, 01:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Terrorists are planning to target security installations, probably in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs revealed on Wednesday. The Pathankot-like attack is likely to be carried out by terror organisation Al-Qaeda with the help of Masoor Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On January 2, 2016, several armed terrorists had launched an attack on the Air Force Station in Pathankot. The operation lasted for hours and in the end, all the militants were gunned down. A number of Indian Army soldiers were also martyred in the attack.

If the sources are to be believed, Al-Qaeda terrorist Abdullah Alhand is planning to target the military installations by a fidayeen attack in a bid to cause maximum devastation.

Tags

Related Articles

Ten Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Feb 7, 2019, 05:21 pm IST
mohanlals-stunning-look-young-manikyan-new-film-odiyan

Mohanlal’s stunning look as the young Manikyan in his new film Odiyan

Mar 9, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

Oppo launches K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera : Price and Specs

May 23, 2019, 10:47 pm IST

Make In India: India’s first engineless semi-high speed Train ready to run

Nov 16, 2018, 04:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close