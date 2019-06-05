International Yoga Day; This is what PM Modi have to say

In the world yoga day which is to be conducted on June 21, the prime minister Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to take part in the yoga gestures and take yoga as an integral part in their lifestyle.

The same has been written in his official Twitter account that we will mark Yoga Day 2019. “I urge you all to make yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.”

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

The PM has also shared an animated video of yoga where he is demonstrating Trikonasana, also known as the triangle pose on the micro-blogging site.

Last year also the PM has shared several 3D videos which explain the importance of Yoga in daily life.

It has been asserted that the Centre along with state government has been organizing various yoga programs and campaigns on June 21 since it was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.