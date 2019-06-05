KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Nipah Update; Health condition of 5 admitted in isolated ward stable

Jun 5, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

The health condition of five persons who are admitted to the isolation ward in the Government hospital in Medical College following the confirmation of Nipah infection in a 23-year-old youth in Paravur follows a stable health condition according to the medical reports.

Another person hailing from the Paravur who is said to kept touch with the 23-year-old is also transferred to the isolation ward with fever like symptoms.

The lone person diagnosed with the infection continues to make progress at a private hospital in the city. Samples collected from the five at the isolation ward have been sent to the Manipal Virology Institute and the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

It is also asserted that the chief minister Pinaray Vijayan will reach Kochi to review the meeting of the situation.

Tags

Related Articles

gang- rape

Mother & minor daughter gang-raped as father watches helplessly

Jun 15, 2018, 06:17 am IST

BREAKING NEWS! HIKE IN BUS FARE

Feb 14, 2018, 10:39 am IST

UPI transaction crossed 1 trillion in December

Jan 1, 2019, 09:55 pm IST

Padmavat controversies still continue: Now, the royal family writes letter to Prime Minister and MP Chief Minister and warns like this

Jan 21, 2018, 06:23 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close