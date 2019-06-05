P.M Modi 2.0 in Range Rover Vogue: Know All About this Super SUV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Monday following NDA’s landlside victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The prime minister was moving towards the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in a stylish black Land Rover Range Rover Vogue.

It is understood that the vehicle is a Range Rover 3.0-litre S/C petrol and is quite a beast of a machine.

In a 3.0-litre petrol option, Range Rover is available in LWB Vogue and LWB Vogue SE variants. The 3.0-litre V6 Supercharged petrol engine produces power of 340 horses at 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm-5,000 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car can reach 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 209 kmph.

Currently, Range Rover 3.0-litre petrol LWB Vogue is priced at Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom), while Range Rover 3.0-litre petrol LWB Vogue SE is available for Rs 2.11 crore (ex-showroom).

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB is 5,200 mm long, has a wheelbase of 3,120 mm. It is 2,220 mm wide and 1,868 mm tall.

The SUV also has stylish features like terrain response, all-terrain progress control, tyre pressure monitoring system, dynamic stability control, electronic brake-force distribution, electric parking brake, electronic stability program, cornering brake control, electronic air suspension, active speed limiter, electronic power assisted steering, automatic access height, electronic traction control, emergency brake assist, hill descent control and roll stability control etc.

Also, the one in which PM Modi was travelling should have safety features like armoured glass.