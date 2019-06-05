Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Offer ‘Thulabharam’ at Guruvayoor Temple?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Guruvayoor temple on June 8 Saturday. It is reported that Modi might perform the ritual of Thulabharam at Guruvayoor temple along with many other offerings. Guruvayoor temple authorities informed that it will be with Lotus flower that Modi will offer thulabharam. Kadalipazham(a type of banana) might also be used along with Lotus. In the next two days, the official confirmation on this is expected to arrive.

The authorities will only start making the arrangements after they get an official notice from PMO. If Modi visits Guruvayoor temple, It will be the first time he visits Guruvayoor since he became the prime minister. He had visited the temple while he was the C.M of Gujarat