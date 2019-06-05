Latest NewsIndia

Slip of the Tongue: Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup Chances Depends on Match-Fixing, Says Pakistan Boxer

Jun 5, 2019, 06:12 am IST
Pakistan’s world cup campaign so far has given us two completely different matches-one in which they were outplayed by WestIndies and their incredible turn around against overwhelming favourites England. Fans are feeling good about the team’s comeback, meanwhile, Amir Khan, a British-Pakistani boxer, who won a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics at the age of 17, was asked about Pakistan’s chances in the tournament.

But Amir Khan made a terrible slip of tongue saying Pakistan’s chances depend on match-fixing. “Any team in the World Cup has a great chance. It just depends on the draw, depends on the match-fixing,” Amir was quoted as saying.

The medal-winning boxer was quick to realize his folly as he changed his statement. He said he was talking about how the schedule is fixed.

“On the matches, how they fix the games. I just feel with cricket being a difficult sport, if you are starting very badly, then it’s hard to get your points back. What Pakistan has to do in my opinion is to start very strong early,” he corrected. Here is the video.

