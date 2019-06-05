Latest NewsBusiness

Technical Glitch: Vistara grounds first Boeing jet

Jun 5, 2019, 08:45 pm IST
India’s domestic air carrier Vistara has grounded its first Boeing aircraft Tuesday on account of engine issues, a day after joining the airline’s fleet.

The airline on Monday inducted a Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. The aircraft last operated a flight between Amritsar and Delhi — UK 694 — on Monday. The plane was earlier used by Jet Airways.

The airliner, however, rebuffed the claim and stated that the aircraft had been sent for a routine maintenance check.

The airline has leased six aircraft from BOC Aviation to accelerate its growth in the domestic market. The airliner had earlier in the month of May announced that it had leased four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, which would be delivered by month end and two Airbus A320neo powered by ‘CFM LEAP 1A’ engines, which were scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2019.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Vistara is also planning to launch international services in the second half of this year.

