World Environment Day 2019 : PM Modi shares stunning Kedarnath video with a special message

On occasion World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to post a stunning video with a special message for protecting Mother Earth. “Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet,” the prime minister wrote on micro-blogging site along with the small video clip. In the video, PM Modi said that planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree. The video also had visuals of his Kedarnath and Badrinath visits. He began his tweet with a beautiful Sanskrit shloka, “???? ????? ????????? ??????????,“ which roughly translates to Earth is our mother and we all our her children.

???? ????? ????????? ?????????? Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019