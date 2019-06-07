Latest NewsSports

Chess: Viswanathan Anand loses to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov; slips to last spot

Jun 7, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
In Chess, Indian Grand Master Viswanathan Anand lost to Azerbaijan player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the second round of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger, Norway. The former world champion Anand after this defeat slipped to the last spot of the point table.

In the first round, Anand has lost to the current world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway. He lost to Carlsen in the Armageddon game. And he lost to Mamedyarov in playing the classical game against wherein he held a decent position for a long time.

Anand is currently placed at the bottom alongside Lagrave with half a point each.

