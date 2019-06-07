Dubai accident: Union minister V.Muraleedran ensures to take action to bring bodies of Malayalees

Union Minister V.Muralidharan informed the media that the procedures are being coordinated to bring the bodies of deceased Malayalees from Dubai. He responded to the media on his first visit to Kerala after assuming the minister post in the union government.

The Indian embassy has installed a helpline number too, he added. He said that he had discussed the issue of price hike of air tickets in festive seasons with the civil aviation minister. He has also demanded an action against imposing rate based on corpse’s weight. The BJP leader got a warm welcome from the state party leaders on his first visit to the state.

In the fatal accident that occurred in Dubai, 10 Indians were killed, of which 6 are Malayalees. Three survivors are under treatment and their developments are being monitored.