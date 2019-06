In the French Open Tennis, Spanish player Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer, in Men’s singles semi-final. 11-time winner Rafael Nadal beat Federer 6-3,6-4,6-2.

This is Nadal’s the 24th win over Federer. Nadal and Federer have earlier come face to face in 39 times. It was also his 14th win in 16 clay-court matches against Federer.

In the other semi-final, Novak Djokovic will face Austrian Dominic Thiem.