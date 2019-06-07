Heavy Rain and Lightning : 19 killed, 48 injured

As many as 19 people were killed and at least 48 others injured due to powerful dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning in different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Of the 19, six were killed from the Mainpuri district, the State Relief Commissioner office said.

“While six persons died in Mainpuri, three persons each died in incidents related to dust storm in Etah and Kasganj and one due to lightning in Moradabad,” official data released by the commissioner said. Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing. The maximum 20 people were injured in Mainpuri and one in Badaun, it said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons.

The long dry spell and hot weather conditions increasing the surface temperature combined with unusually high western disturbances and cyclonic activity have contributed to this and thunderstorms in this season were not unusual. This brought some relief from the intense heatwave with temperatures dipping in north India.