HMD Global launches new budget smartphone Nokia 2.2 in India : Price and Specs

HMD Global, the official license of Nokia smartphones, has launched an AI (artificial intelligence) focused smartphone in the entry-level segment.

The Nokia 2.2, along with Android One program, will have AI-powered low light imaging, AI-driven face unlock and a dedicated AI button. Running Android Pie our-of-the-box, this will be one of the first few devices to receive the Android Q upgrade. To be available from June 11, the Nokia 2.2 will be available in Tungsten Black and Steel for an introductory price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option and Rs7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. After June 30, 2019, the former will be available for Rs 7,699 and the latter for Rs 8,699.

“Nokia 2.2 is the most accessible smartphone in the India market today that gives you the promise of Android One and brings you the best and most secure Android experience, one that gets better over time. I’m happy to share that Nokia 2.2 is being announced in India first globally and we’re not stopping at that,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global.

The Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ edge-to-edge display with selfie notch and 400-nits brightness. It houses a dedicated button for launching the Google Assistant. Running Android One, it is powered by quad-core MediaTek A22 CPU chipset and will be available in two capacities – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage. Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready and will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates, ensuring access to all the latest innovations from Android.

There is a 13-MP autofocus camera at the rear with a single flash and 5MP selfie camera. HMD Global claims to have incorporated AI-powered low-light image fusion, which captures multiple images simultaneously and through advanced algorithms creates a single image with more light, greater detail and less noise. It packs in a 3000mAh battery and is accompanied with a 5W charger.

Other features include face unlock and Google Lens. According to the company, biometric face-unlock uses advanced AI driven face-unlock uses deep learning algorithms and liveliness detection for an accurate and spoof-proof experience.